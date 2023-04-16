Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $619.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $616.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

