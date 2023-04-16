Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $44.38

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.0 %

FVRR stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

