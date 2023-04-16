Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,360

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,400 ($29.72) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,147.33.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

