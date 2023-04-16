Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $619.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $554.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

