Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Barclays from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

