Canal Insurance CO Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

