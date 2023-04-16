Canal Insurance CO Has $226,000 Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Proterra were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTRA. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 27.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 87.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Proterra by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 91,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,412 shares of company stock valued at $187,160. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

