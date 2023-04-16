Canal Insurance CO Has $497,000 Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Samsara were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $344,250.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,250.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,272,444 shares of company stock worth $96,730,014. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

