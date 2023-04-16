Canal Insurance CO Sells 10,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canal Insurance CO cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.5% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

