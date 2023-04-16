CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 812.3% in March

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 812.3% from the March 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
About CanAlaska Uranium
