CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 812.3% in March

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 812.3% from the March 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

