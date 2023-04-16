Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of CCOEY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Capcom has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capcom Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

