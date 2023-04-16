Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHM stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $76.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

