Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

