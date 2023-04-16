Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG opened at $248.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.13.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
