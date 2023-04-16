Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $248.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.