Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $75,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

