Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFG opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

