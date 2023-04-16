Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

