Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by Barclays from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.34.
Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
