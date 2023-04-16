Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $44.50 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

