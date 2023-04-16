Cardano Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and $611.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,091.03 or 0.06905131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,777,475,032 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.