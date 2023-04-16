Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 948.3 days.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Cascades has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

