Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lessened by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.01. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

