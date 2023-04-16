CCLA Investment Management Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.29% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $40,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

BIP opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.62 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

