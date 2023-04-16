CCLA Investment Management Has $75.05 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $75,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Shares of ROP opened at $439.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.93 and a 200-day moving average of $422.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

