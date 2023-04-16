CCLA Investment Management Sells 57,297 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CCLA Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,297 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.39% of IDEX worth $67,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.65. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

