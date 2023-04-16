Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises about 3.1% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after buying an additional 3,640,145 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 132.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,653,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after buying an additional 2,655,613 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

