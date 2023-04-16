Century Communities’ (CCS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,966,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

