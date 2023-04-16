CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 574,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 21.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

CEVA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 57,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,959. CEVA has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $662.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

