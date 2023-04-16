CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,159,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

