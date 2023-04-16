China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 945,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,534.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Vanke has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.