Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 3,640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 660.8 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

