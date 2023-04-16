Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 3,640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 660.8 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
