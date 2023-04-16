ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance
COFS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.34.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.52%.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

