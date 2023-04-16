Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.8% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

CB opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.01. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

