CIBC Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$3.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SLTTF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.16.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

