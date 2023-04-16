Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the March 15th total of 145,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,112. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $321.27 million, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

