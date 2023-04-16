Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.09 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

