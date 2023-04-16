Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,270 shares of company stock worth $865,096. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

