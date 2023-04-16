Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 56.6% in March

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

