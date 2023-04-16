Comparing Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Ondas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.63 -$33.05 million ($1.01) -10.93 Ondas $2.13 million 23.49 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.59

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Ondas has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -4.10% 1.13% 0.53% Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44%

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Ondas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters. The Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment provides SMS Text to 911 services, providing alternate paths for individuals who need to request assistance (via text messaging) method to reach Public Safety Answering Points. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

