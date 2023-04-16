Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $326.44 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $44.92 or 0.00148211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $326.44 million and $22.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00071399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036418 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00040662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

