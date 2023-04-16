Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLEV remained flat at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
