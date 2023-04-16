Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.