ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $145.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

