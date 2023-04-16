Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 59.2% in March

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.6 %

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

CWCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 44,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $20.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

