Contrasting Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.65 $11.98 million $0.04 177.50 TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.58 -$329.91 million ($1.34) -1.16

Profitability

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 1.18% 4.46% 3.08% TerrAscend -132.22% -2.66% -1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 7 0 2.88 TerrAscend 0 3 3 0 2.50

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 227.46%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 105.25%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats TerrAscend on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

