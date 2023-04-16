Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,506,354 shares of company stock worth $321,527,507. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM opened at $24.70 on Friday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.