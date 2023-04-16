Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average is $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.