Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.