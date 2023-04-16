Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

