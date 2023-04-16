Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

